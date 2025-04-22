EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

