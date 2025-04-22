Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,859.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,853 shares of company stock worth $5,163,062. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

