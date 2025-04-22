ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) Short Interest Up 26.6% in March

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ECD Automotive Design Price Performance
Shares of ECD Automotive Design stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. ECD Automotive Design has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.83.
ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ECD Automotive Design will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ECD Automotive Design
ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ECD Automotive Design
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ECD Automotive Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECD Automotive Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.