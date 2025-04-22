ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) Short Interest Up 26.6% in March

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ECD Automotive Design stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. ECD Automotive Design has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.83.

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ECD Automotive Design will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECD Automotive Design stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ECD Automotive Design, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ECDA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of ECD Automotive Design as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

