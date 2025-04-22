Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earlyworks

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Earlyworks stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Earlyworks at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Earlyworks alerts:

Earlyworks Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of ELWS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. Earlyworks has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Earlyworks Company Profile

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.