DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. 129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,613. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $6,946,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 248,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares in the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

