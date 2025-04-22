DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. 129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,613. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
