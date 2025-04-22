Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.60 Per Share

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 50.0% increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $10.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Drax Group Trading Up 1.0 %
LON:DRX opened at GBX 583 ($7.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 481.40 ($6.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 692 ($9.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 587.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 621.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.
Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 128.40 ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Drax Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Drax Group will post 97.4732006 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 529 ($7.08) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 850 ($11.37) to GBX 900 ($12.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
