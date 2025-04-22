Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,221,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM makes up 13.9% of Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $27,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,284,000 after acquiring an additional 154,765 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,269,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,747,000 after purchasing an additional 317,289 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $51,535,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,218,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,571,000 after buying an additional 150,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,068,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,156,000 after acquiring an additional 625,044 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.8 %

SIRI opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.85%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

