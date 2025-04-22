Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.01% of CDW worth $234,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,673,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,901,905,000 after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CDW by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,848,000 after acquiring an additional 574,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524,559 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CDW by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $420,149,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $148.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $248.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

