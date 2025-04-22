Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $278.95 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,984,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,054 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $278,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $3,144,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in AGCO by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

AGCO Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $95.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $121.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

