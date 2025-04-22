Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of Loews worth $228,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Loews by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 752,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after buying an additional 87,259 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Loews by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Price Performance

L opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.31.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,105,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,538,407.32. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

