Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 91,690 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 746,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $245,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

BIO stock opened at $236.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.38 and a twelve month high of $387.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

