Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.49%.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,031.25. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $306,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,986.40. The trade was a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,729 shares of company stock worth $48,021. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

