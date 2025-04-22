Dilation Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dilation Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 5.3% of Dilation Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

