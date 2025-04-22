Diadema Partners LP Purchases New Shares in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Diadema Partners LP purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,853.52. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,719.24. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %

URGN stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

