Diadema Partners LP Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Diadema Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 131,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Centessa Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.9% of Diadema Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Diadema Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNTA

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 121,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,540.58. The trade was a 8.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,100.81. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,168 shares of company stock worth $3,350,478 in the last three months. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.