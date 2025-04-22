Diadema Partners LP Buys Shares of 10,000 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Diadema Partners LP bought a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at $10,444,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,376.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $586,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,794.37. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

