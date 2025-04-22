Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,084.50 ($14.51) and traded as low as GBX 950 ($12.71). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,019 ($13.64), with a volume of 335 shares changing hands.

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £67.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,058.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,084.50.

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Dewhurst Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

