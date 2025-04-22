Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,127 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DSGN opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $203.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

