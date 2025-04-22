Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 55.50

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 55.50 ($0.74) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 122.0% increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Derwent London Trading Up 1.1 %
DLN opened at GBX 1,985 ($26.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,846.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,985.62. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 1,665 ($22.28) and a one year high of GBX 2,530 ($33.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 106.50 ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. Derwent London had a negative net margin of 129.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts predict that Derwent London will post 113.7351779 EPS for the current year.
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
