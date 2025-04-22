Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
DNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNN
Institutional Trading of Denison Mines
Denison Mines Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.47.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Denison Mines
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.