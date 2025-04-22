Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 180.1% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 147,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.95.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

