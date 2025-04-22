Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

