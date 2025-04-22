Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average is $165.24. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

