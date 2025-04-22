CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 166,891 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in CVS Health by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

