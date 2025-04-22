Curi RMB Capital LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 3.1 %

VMC stock opened at $234.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.91 and a 200-day moving average of $259.52. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $343.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.64.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

