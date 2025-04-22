Curi RMB Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 434.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $135.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.74.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $657,097.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,400,425.20. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $671,272.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,826,540.99. The trade was a 5.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.