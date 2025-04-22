Curi RMB Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Curi RMB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $539.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $570.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.73.

In other news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

