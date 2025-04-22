CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.34% of CTS worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 608.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in CTS by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.50.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

