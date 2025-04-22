CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at $781,367,163.36. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,600 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.93, for a total value of $985,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,846,068.63. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,401 shares of company stock worth $45,119,220. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.53.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $362.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.34 and a 200 day moving average of $359.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.17, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

