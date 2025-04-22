Critical Analysis: Nextnrg (NXXT) versus The Competition

Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Nextnrg and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nextnrg
|$27.77 million
|-$10.47 million
|-0.52
|Nextnrg Competitors
|$9.28 billion
|$203.76 million
|17.54
Nextnrg’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Nextnrg and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nextnrg
|-62.85%
|N/A
|-295.04%
|Nextnrg Competitors
|-4.84%
|-26.44%
|0.42%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Volatility and Risk
Nextnrg has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextnrg’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Nextnrg rivals beat Nextnrg on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
Nextnrg Company Profile
NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
