CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 42,900 HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HeartCore Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTCR opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 16.25%. Equities research analysts predict that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

