CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,210 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of DNP opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $50,287.04. This represents a 68.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
