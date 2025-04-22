CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 6.9 %

UDEC stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $379.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.