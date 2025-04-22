CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 5,882 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 177.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.