CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $8.31.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
