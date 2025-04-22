Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COYA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,750. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DME Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 1,646,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 551,725 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

