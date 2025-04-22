Corning (GLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Corning has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GLW opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.10%.

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corning stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

