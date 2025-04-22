CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $64.62.

In related news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,023.20. This represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

