CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

In other news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

