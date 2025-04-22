CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWV. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

In other news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,499,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,023.20. This represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,440. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

