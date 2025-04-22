Community Health Systems (CYH) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.550-0.000 EPS.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Community Health Systems Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CYH opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.72.
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
