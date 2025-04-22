Community Health Systems (CYH) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.550-0.000 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CYH opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

