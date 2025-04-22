Commerce Bank Sells 3,229 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 236,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SJM opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.73. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $98.77 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

