Commerce Bank Sells 1,232 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after buying an additional 2,590,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,268,000 after buying an additional 1,185,892 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8,324.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after buying an additional 647,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 558,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $166.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $23,305,636.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares in the company, valued at $249,590,061.20. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,998,146 shares of company stock valued at $275,624,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

