Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,930 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in eBay by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,725.60. This trade represents a 30.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,310 shares of company stock worth $3,121,626. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 1.0 %

EBAY stock opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

