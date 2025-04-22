Commerce Bank Has $1.35 Million Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $378,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,081,000 after purchasing an additional 344,354 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Onsemi by 2,388.4% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 343,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 329,600 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 788.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 254,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 226,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $80.08.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.