Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,921 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,403,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $159.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

