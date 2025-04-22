Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL opened at $26.91 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $864.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,850. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 26,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $742,909.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,904.50. The trade was a 19.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,994. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

