Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,800 ($50.85) and last traded at GBX 3,786 ($50.66), with a volume of 1684051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,766 ($50.39).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($48.84) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,150 ($42.15).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCH

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of £16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,449.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,007.89.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 129,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($46.18) per share, with a total value of £4,463,005.75 ($5,972,174.16). 47.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.