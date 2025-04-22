Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) Trading Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 61,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 328,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Climb Bio Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.10.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Climb Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Climb Bio Company Profile

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

