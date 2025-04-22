ClearAlpha Technologies LP Sells 31,881 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,881 shares during the quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 102,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 77,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,189. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.